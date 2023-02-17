King Charles holds a diamond valued more than £332 million

The Cullinan Diamond is the biggest gem-quality diamond ever.

The Cullinan was given to King Edward VII for his birthday in 1907.

This diamond was given to King Edward VII by the South African government.

Advertisement

Upon his mother’s death, King Charles III inherited the magnificent Cullinan Diamond.

According to a news outlet, the chunk is the biggest gem-quality diamond ever discovered and was given to King Edward VII by the South African government for his birthday in 1907.

According to the site, the gem is valued more than £392 million ($400 million) in current money and was so huge that it had to be chopped down into nine smaller diamonds before being used to construct magnificent jewellery for the Royal Family, including the crown Queen Consort Camilla.

“The worth of the stone would be an estimated USD 400 million in the current market,” claimed goldsmith Chante Nieuwhof.

Also Read King Charles refuse to meet with Prince Harry Prince Harry asked King Charles for a meeting. The king declined to...