  • News
  • Royal Family
  King Charles not willing to land ceremonial role to Andrew at coronation
Articles
  • Prince Andrew will not have a ceremonial role at the coronation.
  • Prince Andrew mother’s decided to withdraw his military titles.
  • He was stripped of his royal patronages over a se* scandal.
A few days after it was reported that King Charles had chosen to kick Prince Andrew out of the Palace, a new story stated that the king would not offer his brother a ceremonial role during his coronation.

The Duke of York will not have the ceremonial function because he is no longer a working royal.

According to the magazine, talks are underway to determine whether Andrew will play any role at his brother’s coronation.

According to a magazine, despite his continued affiliation with the Royal Family, such as becoming a Knight of the Garter, the King believes it would be wrong to include his younger brother in an official position.

Over a sex scandal, his mother withdrew Prince Andrew of his military titles and royal patronages.

Citing palace sources, that Andrew could have a symbolic role at the coronation.

