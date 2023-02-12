King Charles not willing to land ceremonial role to Andrew at coronation

Photo: King Charles III officially releases coronation ’emblem’
The Coronation symbol of King Charles III has been revealed. The symbols...
A few days after it was reported that King Charles had chosen to kick Prince Andrew out of the Palace, a new story stated that the king would not offer his brother a ceremonial role during his coronation.
The Duke of York will not have the ceremonial function because he is no longer a working royal.
According to the magazine, talks are underway to determine whether Andrew will play any role at his brother’s coronation.
According to a magazine, despite his continued affiliation with the Royal Family, such as becoming a Knight of the Garter, the King believes it would be wrong to include his younger brother in an official position.
Over a sex scandal, his mother withdrew Prince Andrew of his military titles and royal patronages.
Citing palace sources, that Andrew could have a symbolic role at the coronation.
