  • Meghan Markle, Prince Harry advised to learn from from Camilla and King Charles
  • Harry and Meghan encouraged to learn from Charles and his wife.
  • Camilla went through the same trauma as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
  • Richard Palmer discussed how individuals have criticised and criticised Camilla.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been encouraged to learn from King Charles III and his wife Queen Consort Camilla, who allegedly went through the same trauma as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

A royal specialist claims that King Charles and his wife Camilla were victims of the same mistreatment that led to Harry and Meghan fleeing the royal family.

During this week’s Royal Round Up, Richard Palmer discussed how individuals have criticised and criticised Camilla and Charles since their relationship became public.

“I think this needs to be called out, the social media companies need to do more about it, they need to end anonymity for a start. This is where I do think the Sussexes had a point, they got this guy Christopher Bouzy to do some analysis and found that it was a small number of accounts that were abusing them, but amplifying it so much,” Palmer told Pandora Forsyth.

“We see the same thing on the other side as well, we see their porters including some people who they’ve thanked for their support vehemently abusing the King, the Queen Consort, the Prince and Princess of Wales and other members of the family.”

Palmer responded to a question about how Charles and Camilla handled criticism: “Obviously they’re used to it, the story about Camilla having bread rolls thrown at her back in the 1990s in a supermarket I think is fiction, it come round every now and again. At that time she was an extremely unpopular person, she and the then-Prince Charles were blamed by a lot of people for the death of Princess Diana.”

He added: “They got used to it and they do have the luxury, unlike politicians and musicians and actors who are in the public spotlight of knowing they’re in it for the long haul. They can always take the view that, ‘we’re unpopular in the soap opera at the moment but further down the line we’ve got time to make amends’.”

According to the expert, Charles and Camilla seldom read the press coverage of them, despite being provided newspaper cuttings.

