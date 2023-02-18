Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘very concerned’ about their declining popularity in US

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appear to be concerned about their celebrity status in America, as the couple has been repeatedly mocked by some TV presenters as a result of their publicity stunts and attacks on their own royal relatives.

Even after all of their hit shows and media appearances, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s strategy to regain popularity has completely failed.

The animated comedy South Park has recently targeted the couple, with the latest episode featuring the characters the Prince and Princess of Canada, a young royal couple who move to a small town in search of privacy while constantly drawing attention to themselves.

The show’s creators took scathing jabs at Meghan and Harry, including featuring a book written by the Canadian prince, Waaagh, with a cover that resembles Prince Harry’s memoir Spare.

It shows the couple attending the Queen’s funeral, but they are booed by the rest of the family for “bashing the Canadian monarchy” during the ceremony. They then appear on Good Morning Canada, a breakfast television show, holding placards that read “stop looking at us”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appear “very concerned” about their celebrity status in the United States. It demonstrates how far they have fallen after being royally mocked by the satirical cartoon.

Harry and Meghan are reportedly dissatisfied with how they are portrayed in the episode. According to reports, the Sussexes are seriously considering regaining their lost reputation and are seeking assistance from their celebrity friends.

