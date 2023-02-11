Advertisement
Prince Harry discusses ‘money matters’ of royal family

Articles
  • Harry’s ‘Spare’ discusses the importance of money in Royal Family.
  • Harry reveals how King Charles III apportioned his budget.
  • Harry revealed his financial separation from his father to Oprah Winfrey.
Prince Harry has mentioned the value of money in the British Royal Family.

In his biography ‘Spare,’ the Duke of Sussex describes how King Charles III apportioned his entire budget.

He writes: “Money determined all. In the case of Willy and me, Pa was the sole decider. It was he alone who controlled our funds; we could only do what we could do with whatever resources and budget we got from him. To be publicly flogged for how much Pa permitted us to do—that felt grossly unfair. Rigged.”

He continued: “Maybe the stress around all this stuff stemmed from the overarching stress about the monarchy itself. The family was feeling the tremors of global change, hearing the cries of critics who said the monarchy was outdated, costly.”

This comes after Harry informed Oprah Winfrey in 2021 about his financial separation from his father.

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
