Prince Harry warned he needs to take ‘accountability’

Prince Harry has been cautioned that he must accept responsibility for his activities before the stress of his acts ‘gets to’ certain senior members.

In an interview , the late Princess Diana’s butler revealed these admissions.

Paul Burrel, the butler, began the talk by pushing Prince Harry to “take accountability” for his statements.

Mr Burrell further criticised the Duke of Sussex for reportedly “sacrificing his family on the PR altar” in the same manner that Queen Camilla did.

“On many levels Harry seems to be mixed up because at one moment he’s saying that Camilla sacrificed him on her PR altar,” he started by saying.

“Well, Harry, what have you done to the people whom you’ve talked about in your book? You’ve sacrificed them on your PR altar, used them to generate stories for your book.”

“It’s all she did this, he did that. He needs to take accountability for the part he has played and the stress he has caused his family.”

