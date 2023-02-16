Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • Queen Consort Camilla wins hearts with her loyalty to royal family
Queen Consort Camilla wins hearts with her loyalty to royal family

Queen Consort Camilla wins hearts with her loyalty to royal family

Articles
Advertisement
Queen Consort Camilla wins hearts with her loyalty to royal family

Queen Consort Camilla wins hearts with her loyalty to royal family

Advertisement
  • Queen Consort Camilla went under a PR makeover in recent years.
  • She received criticism for her claimed part in Princess Diana’s misery.
  • She is now more popular in the US and UK than Prince Harry and Meghan.
Advertisement

Queen Consort Camilla, King Charles III’s wife, has undergone a public relations makeover in recent years after receiving criticism from many in the United Kingdom and throughout the world for her claimed part in Princess Diana’s misery.

Camilla, who will be crowned with his husband King Charles on May 6, has been so dramatic that she is now more popular in the US and UK than both Prince Harry and his spouse Meghan Markle.

Camilla’s constancy and pragmatic attitude to sensitive family problems in the midst of Harry and Meghan’s bombshells has transformed the public impression of herself.

The Duke of Sussex has made a series of recent admissions concerning his connections with family members, the most of which have been critical of his brother William and stepmother Camilla.

During an interview with 60 Minutes’ Anderson Cooper in January, Harry was heard calling the Queen Consort “The villain. She was the third person in their marriage. She needed to rehabilitate her image.”

Harry said in his book Spare, which became the fastest selling non-fiction book of all time upon its debut in January, that he and Prince William had encouraged their father not to marry Camilla after Diana’s death: “Willy and I promised Pa that we’d welcome Camilla into the family. The only thing we asked in return was that he not marry her.”

Advertisement

“You don’t need to remarry, we pleaded. A wedding would cause controversy. It would incite the press. It would make the whole country, the whole world, talk about Mummy, compare Mummy and Camilla, and nobody wanted that. Least of all Camilla.”

Camilla, who tested positive for Covid-19 this week, has never said anything negative about her stepson Harry or his wife Meghan Markle. The Queen Consort’s policy appears to be gaining favour among the British and American publics.

Also Read

Camilla to don Queen Mary’s Crown at her coronation
Camilla to don Queen Mary’s Crown at her coronation

Palace announced Camilla will wear Queen Mary's Crown. The crown was commissioned...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry warned he needs to take 'accountability'
Prince Harry warned he needs to take 'accountability'
Zeenat Aman was amused when her Satyam Shivam Sundaram look was labeled obscene
Zeenat Aman was amused when her Satyam Shivam Sundaram look was labeled obscene
Gwen Stefani wishes a valentine day to Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani wishes a valentine day to Blake Shelton
Prince William has 'list of reasons' to hate Prince Harry
Prince William has 'list of reasons' to hate Prince Harry
Shahroz Sabzwari proposes to Sadaf Kanwal in live show
Shahroz Sabzwari proposes to Sadaf Kanwal in live show
Prince Harry relied on 'meditation' to deal with PTSD
Prince Harry relied on 'meditation' to deal with PTSD
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story