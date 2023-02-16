Queen Consort Camilla wins hearts with her loyalty to royal family

Queen Consort Camilla went under a PR makeover in recent years.

She received criticism for her claimed part in Princess Diana’s misery.

She is now more popular in the US and UK than Prince Harry and Meghan.

Queen Consort Camilla, King Charles III’s wife, has undergone a public relations makeover in recent years after receiving criticism from many in the United Kingdom and throughout the world for her claimed part in Princess Diana’s misery.

Camilla, who will be crowned with his husband King Charles on May 6, has been so dramatic that she is now more popular in the US and UK than both Prince Harry and his spouse Meghan Markle.

Camilla’s constancy and pragmatic attitude to sensitive family problems in the midst of Harry and Meghan’s bombshells has transformed the public impression of herself.

The Duke of Sussex has made a series of recent admissions concerning his connections with family members, the most of which have been critical of his brother William and stepmother Camilla.

During an interview with 60 Minutes’ Anderson Cooper in January, Harry was heard calling the Queen Consort “The villain. She was the third person in their marriage. She needed to rehabilitate her image.”

Harry said in his book Spare, which became the fastest selling non-fiction book of all time upon its debut in January, that he and Prince William had encouraged their father not to marry Camilla after Diana’s death: “Willy and I promised Pa that we’d welcome Camilla into the family. The only thing we asked in return was that he not marry her.”

“You don’t need to remarry, we pleaded. A wedding would cause controversy. It would incite the press. It would make the whole country, the whole world, talk about Mummy, compare Mummy and Camilla, and nobody wanted that. Least of all Camilla.”

Camilla, who tested positive for Covid-19 this week, has never said anything negative about her stepson Harry or his wife Meghan Markle. The Queen Consort’s policy appears to be gaining favour among the British and American publics.

