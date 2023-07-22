Meghan Markle restricts Prince Harry from meeting Prince William 

During the Prince of Wales visit to the US in September, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, allegedly refused to permit Prince Harry to see his estranged brother Prince William.

A royal supporter claimed Prince Harry “would never meet up with William” in response to a Mirror UK article captioned, “Prince Harry ‘unlikely’ to meet up with brother William when he visits America amid feud.”

The royal admirer added “Markle would never allow that meeting to occur because she has deliberately isolated him from his family and friends.”

The fan went on to say, also “William would never meet up with Harry for fear that anything he said would be part of his next book (and likely taken out of context).”

According to rumors, Prince Harry has contacted Prince William to try and patch things up because he is worried about his finances and future in the United States.

Advertisement

It should be noted that Prince William has stated he will attend the second Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit on September 19 in New York City during the UN General Assembly.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Prince Harry calls Prince William to arrange his return to UK Prince Harry is reportedly seeking solace in Prince William as he contemplates...