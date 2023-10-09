Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prince William concern Meghan Markle lost his mother’s ring

Prince William concern Meghan Markle lost his mother’s ring

Articles
Advertisement
Prince William concern Meghan Markle lost his mother’s ring

Prince William concern Meghan Markle lost his mother’s ring

Advertisement
Advertisement

Prince William has reportedly expressed concerns about the whereabouts of the gemstones from Princess Diana’s jewelry collection that were given to Meghan Markle in 2017.

In 2017, the Duchess of Sussex received an engagement ring from Prince Harry, which was said to contain two diamonds from his late mother’s collection.

These concerns arose after Meghan Markle was seen without the ring during various public engagements, most recently at the Invictus Games in Germany.

Initially, there were speculations that the ring might have been sent for a redesign.

Advertisement

According to sources cited by New Idea magazine, it raised questions why Meghan wouldn’t proudly wear her engagement ring at the event in Germany.

“And it’s safe to say it has set off alarm bells at the Palace. [Prince William’s] putting the word out through mutual friends that he wants to know what’s going on. Not knowing where they are is disturbing for William,” the sources said.

The publication wrote that the Prince of Wales is “always protective” of his late mother’s legacy, with her jewellery said to be considered an “important” part of that.”

Also Read

Journalist Kiran Naz slams controversial drama for glorifying Divorce
Journalist Kiran Naz slams controversial drama for glorifying Divorce

Pakistani hit drama Myi Ri was a blockbuster show. Aina Asif and...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story