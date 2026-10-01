Duchess Sophie moved to tears at emotional remembrance ceremony

The Duchess of Edinburgh attended the dedication of a new memorial centrepiece created by metalsmiths from the Corps of REME.

LICHFIELD, England: Duchess Sophie was visibly moved as she attended a remembrance ceremony at the Royal British Legion National Remembrance Gardens in Lichfield on Thursday.

The Duchess of Edinburgh attended the dedication of a new memorial centrepiece created by metalsmiths from the Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME), which was marking its 84th birthday.

Sophie, who has served as Colonel-in-Chief of REME since 2022, appeared emotional during the poignant ceremony. She took over the role from Prince Philip, who held the position for more than five decades.

For the occasion, Sophie wore a navy blue A-line skirt with a matching blazer and collared shirt. She completed the outfit with grey suede boots and a small handbag featuring a blue accent.

The ceremony came during a busy period for the duchess, who recently returned to Britain after a visit to Zambia.

Since returning, Sophie has resumed her public engagements, including an event last week marking the 80th anniversary of the Royal Mencap Society, hosted by the Financial Times.

She also recently travelled to The Hague to attend the International Civil Society Action Network Forum.