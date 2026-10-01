Christa Pike’s failed execution marks second such incident in Tennessee

Pike, the only woman on Tennessee’s death row, remained hospitalized Thursday after officials attempted to execute her by lethal injection.

NASHVILLE, Tenn: Tennessee has called off its remaining scheduled execution for 2026 after the state’s attempt to execute death row inmate Christa Pike failed, marking the second unsuccessful execution attempt in the state this year.

Pike, the only woman on Tennessee’s death row, remained hospitalized Thursday after officials attempted to execute her by lethal injection Wednesday night. She was injected twice but did not die and was later taken to an off-site medical facility for treatment.

Pike had been scheduled to become the first woman executed by Tennessee in more than 200 years, according to historical records.

Gov. Bill Lee said the state would cancel its remaining execution scheduled for this year and ordered an independent review of the failed procedure. Pike’s attorneys said they had not been informed about her medical condition.

The failed execution follows the state’s decision in May to halt the lethal injection of death row inmate Tony Carruthers after execution personnel spent more than an hour attempting to establish an intravenous line needed to administer pentobarbital.

Carruthers was convicted of kidnapping and killing three people in 1994. His sister, Dr. Tonya Hervey, later filed a complaint with the Tennessee Department of Health alleging that the failed execution attempt caused serious injuries.

Hervey alleged that Carruthers suffered a stroke and partial paralysis following the procedure. She said he could no longer use his right hand, dragged his right leg while walking and experienced changes in balance, personality and cognitive functioning.

The Tennessee Department of Health said it reviews complaints based on the severity of the alleged violations before assigning them for investigation.

Dr. Mark Walton Fowler, the Tennessee Department of Correction physician involved in Carruthers’ failed execution attempt, had also been expected to participate in Pike’s execution, according to NBC News.

The department has not publicly commented on whether Fowler was involved in Pike’s execution or whether his role changed following the failed attempt to execute Carruthers.