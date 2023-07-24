Advertisement
Kate Middleton Rejects ‘Bland’ Image, Prioritizes Family’s Stability

Over the past few years, Kate Middleton has emerged as a significant pillar of support for the Royals.

Commenting on Kate’s role, royal expert and author Valentine Low shares an interesting observation: “Interestingly, behind the scenes, she’s a lot more steely, a lot tougher than we give her credit. She’s this nice-looking woman, dresses nicely, smiles nicely, adopts sort of fairly uncontroversial charities. You know, they think she’s slightly bland.”

Earlier, the author also disclosed the family’s internal struggle in handling the situation with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Megxit.

According to Low, there were differing opinions in other royal households, with some fearing antagonizing Harry and Meghan and prolonging the unpleasantness. However, it was Kate who passionately made a strong argument.

Low further reveals Kate’s thoughtful consideration for the long-term security, strength, and stability of the royal family as an institution, knowing that she will one day be Queen. He states, “She’s good. She has a good eye on the big picture, the long game.”

