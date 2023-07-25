King Charles Contemplates Scrapping Holiday Tradition

King Charles III is likely to skip his annual visit to the Castle of Mey in Caithness to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II’s first anniversary in Balmoral, according to former royal butler Grant Harrold.

The newly crowned King is said to be altering his holiday tradition this year. In an interview with Spin Genie, Harrold stated, “The King has already got his own private home at Balmoral. Now, he’s a huge believer in traditional protocol. He will go up to Scotland at the end of this month.”

He continued, “And historically, he goes up to the Castle of Mey, which he is a trustee of. He would always spend the week there. I don’t think he will be going this year. My gut is telling me that he will do the whole ceremony of arriving at Balmoral. He’ll divide his time between Balmoral and back home.”

The journey of Prince William and Prince Harry's father to Balmoral will evoke "mixed emotions" for the King, given his long-standing visits to the place with his late father and mother. Typically, Charles finds pleasure in spending a week in August at the Mey castle, formerly owned by the Queen, but this year he will spend the summer in Balmoral as per traditional protocol.