Ayeza Khan Glamorous look in Pink bridal ensemble

Ayeza Khan is one of the famous actresses in the Pakistan entertainment industry, she has done many projects in the industry currently she is appearing in the drama serial Mein which also features Wahaj Ali as her co-actor. The actress is also known for her impeccable style and elegance.

Khan is active on social media and keeps posting videos and pictures from her daily life, she recently shared her latest photoshoot pictures in a pink bridal dress she showcased this breathtaking look that left everyone in awe.

In a recent photoshoot, Ayeza Khan was seen donning a mesmerizing pink bridal outfit that exuded both traditional charm and contemporary allure. The ensemble featured intricate embroidery and detailing, and her choice of attire highlighted the timeless beauty of bridal fashion while adding a touch of modern flair.

