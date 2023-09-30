Danyal Zafar’s Surprising Hair Transformation Sparks Fan Debate

Danyal Zafar recently revealed a new look with long hair on Instagram.

He playfully captioned his pictures, suggesting a return to dramas and a change in appearance.

Some fans expressed displeasure with his new look through comments on his post.

Advertisement

Danyal Zafar, the talented musician and actor, has been making waves on Instagram lately with a bold new look – long hair.

He recently posted pictures showcasing his flowing locks on the social media platform, along with a caption that raised eyebrows among his fans.

He shared pictures of his new look on Instagram, along with a humorous caption that read, “Please is pagal ko koi samjhaye ke baal kata ke daari mooch ugaye, angrezi bhool jaaye aur dramon main waapis aaye…” which translates to “Please, someone explain to this crazy person to cut his hair, grow a beard, forget English, and return to dramas…”

The photos showed Danyal Zafar sporting long hair, quite different from his previous looks.

The caption, with its lighthearted tone, suggests that he might be considering a change in his career path, possibly returning to acting in dramas, as he humorously referenced in his post.

See the photos below:

Advertisement

Advertisement

This transformation seems to be a significant departure from his previous looks, and it has triggered mixed reactions from his followers.

Many fans have expressed their displeasure with the change through comments on his post, indicating that they might not be entirely on board with his new appearance.

Advertisement Danyal Zafar, known for his versatility in both music and acting, has always been someone who likes to experiment with his style and image. While some fans may not be thrilled with this new look, others are eagerly awaiting what he has in store next, whether it’s in the world of music, acting, or perhaps another surprising transformation. To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/ Advertisement Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world. Also Read Atif Aslam’s Heartwarming Instagram Story with Wife Delights Fans Atif Aslam, famous Pakistani singer, shared an Instagram story. The story featured... Advertisement Advertisement