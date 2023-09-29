Is Aagha Ali and Hina Altaf got separated?

He got married to Hina Altaf on 22 May 2020.

Aagha Ali is a Pakistan television actor, he is loved by many people as he wins the hearts of people with his acting skills and charming look, He has appeared in numerous hit serials which include Dil E Gumshuda, Mere Bewafa, Zakham, and Sheher.

Lately, Aagha Ali is on a solo trip to Greece, Hina Altaf didn’t accompany Aagha Ali because of her drama shoots. Aagha Ali has been posting beautiful pictures from his trip to Greece. Here we gathered a few pictures from a solo trip.

Agha recently went on a solo trip to Greece, Hina Altaf didn’t accompany Aagha Ali because of her drama shoots. He kept posting pictures from his trip and the pictures gained so much love from the fans but they couldn’t help but express curiosity and confusion regarding Hina Altaf’s absence. It sparks the debate that the couple got separated as Agha deleted the pictures of Hina from his account. Fans keep posting comments about whether they are separated or not, along with inquiries like, “Why did you delete pictures with Hina Altaf?” Hina Altaf’s inbox has also been flooded with similar questions about her relationship with Aagha Ali. Hina Altaf has also been posting her solo pictures.

