Shoaib Akhtar shares his spiritual journey of Hajj in recent Podcast

Shoaib Akhtar opens up about his love for Hajj and Umrah experiences in a recent podcast.

Akhtar reveals he would often cover his face and sleep on the carpet in Masjid-e-Nabwi during his pilgrimages.

Expresses a deep desire to live and work in Madina.

Legendary cricketer Shoaib Akhtar opened up about his profound love for the spiritual journey of Hajj and Umrah, in a recent podcast interview that has taken the internet by storm.

The former Pakistani fast bowler revealed his intimate experiences and his deep connection with the holy city of Madina.

During the podcast, Shoaib Akhtar spoke passionately about his pilgrimage experiences and shared some remarkable details about his time in Masjid-e-Nabwi, one of the holiest mosques in Islam. He expressed his devotion by disclosing that he would often cover his face to hide his identity and slept on the carpet within the sacred premises.

“Being in the presence of Masjid-e-Nabwi is an experience like no other,” said Akhtar. “I found immense solace and peace there, and I would often just lie down on the carpet, feeling blessed and grateful for the opportunity to be in such a sacred place.”

Akhtar’s spiritual journey didn’t stop there. He went on to reveal his heartfelt desire to live and work in Madina, a city deeply revered by Muslims worldwide.

“If I were to get a job in Madina, I would consider my life’s purpose completed,” Akhtar remarked. “Madina holds a special place in my heart, and I would be honored to contribute to the community and the people there.”

