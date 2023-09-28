Yo Yo Honey Singh Set for Iconic Comeback After 9-Years

Yo Yo Honey Singh and Sonakshi Sinha reunite after nine years for their upcoming project ‘Kalaastar.’

Sonakshi Sinha teases fans with a teaser of ‘Kalaastar’ on her social media.

The teaser hints at a storyline where Honey Singh’s character seeks to win back his lost love.

After nine years, rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and actress Sonakshi Sinha have come together for a joyful reunion, showcasing their renowned talents.

Fans enjoyed their first collaboration in the music album ‘Desi Kalakaar,’ and now they are eagerly anticipating their upcoming project ‘Kalaastar.’

Sonakshi Sinha excited her fans by posting a teaser of the upcoming song ‘Kalaastar’ on her social media.

She captioned, “It’s been 9 long years, but the wait is over! #YoYoHoneySingh is all set to unveil #Kalaastar, the second chapter ft. #AsliSona.”

In a teaser shared by the artist, it revealed his appearance in the video where he’s being released from a Texas jail. The police officer addresses him as a “superstar.” After leaving the prison, he receives his belongings, including his famous shirt from the popular song “Desi Kalakaar.”

The singer of “Love Dose” goes to visit his friend and asks about his girlfriend. His friend tells him that she got married to someone else three years ago and is now living in Amsterdam. They are trying to find a solution to this situation.

Yo Yo Honey Singh says “lets go.. I want my girl back.”

Honey Singh, also known as Yo Yo Honey Singh, described his journey as “Honey Singh 3.0.”

He talked about his return to the music scene, saying it has been a challenge to regain his earlier reputation following a break due to health problems.

He stated, “I’m exploring myself because I haven’t made music for five years.”

Yo Yo Honey Singh, an Indian music producer, rapper, and singer, started his career in 2003 by working as a session musician and recording artist. He became well-known for producing bhangra and hip-hop Punjabi music.

Nine years ago, Yo Yo Honey Singh produced the famous ‘Desi Kalakaar’ album, which had a star-studded music video featuring Sonakshi Sinha and Gulshan Grover.

