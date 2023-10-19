Aamir Khan’s daughter Regrets Leaving College for This Reason

Ira Khan, Aamir Khan’s daughter, left college in 2016 due to depression.

She now regrets her decision to drop out.

She believes that people should not make major life decisions when feeling panicked.

Advertisement

Aamir Khan‘s daughter, Ira Khan, is well-known for her active support of mental health awareness. She personally experienced depression, leading to her decision to leave college in 2016.

In a recent interview, Ira talked about that period in her life and shared her feelings of regret regarding her college dropout. Let’s discover what she had to say.

During an interview, Ira Khan, Aamir Khan’s daughter, discussed her time at Utrecht University in the Netherlands. She ended up leaving college due to experiencing depression. In 2016, she returned to India and took a gap year.

However, she now wishes she hadn’t made that choice. She said: “I should not have dropped out at that point.”

Expanding on her point, Ira mentioned that in situations like these, people make a choice “fear and in panic and sometimes you just need to wait a little while and see if it passes.”

She mentioned that one should avoid making significant life choices when feeling panicked.

Advertisement

“So I regret dropping out of college because I had actually found my friends, I had found my co-curricular..I had found those things”, She mentioned that one should avoid making significant life choices when feeling panicked.

Ira also mentioned that there were several factors, such as her therapist taking a break, that contributed to her decision to leave college.

Also Read Ganapath Box Office: Tiger Shroff and Kriti’s Film Aims for ₹4-5 Crore Opening Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon are reuniting for the film Ganapath. The...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

Advertisement

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.