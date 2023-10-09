After Salman Khan, Jasmine Sandlas Receives Death Threats

Advertisement
  • Jasmine Sandlas got death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.
  • Jasmine is famous for hit songs Yaar Na Miley,” “Pinjra,” and “Illegal Weapon.
  • Sandlas got anonymous calls from foreign numbers.
Before her concert in Delhi, American-based Indian Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas got death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Jasmine Sandlas, a Punjabi singer-rapper famous for hit songs including “Yaar Na Miley,” “Pinjra,” and “Illegal Weapon,” reportedly received death threats on call just after arriving in Delhi, India, for a concert on Saturday.

The singer Sandlas, who was scheduled to play at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in the Indian capital, reportedly got anonymous calls from foreign numbers following her arrival. The caller, who identified himself as Lawrence Bishnoi, allegedly predicted that the singer would be attacked at the event location.

Upon learning about the scenario, her team reportedly alerted Southwest Delhi police immediately, and the singer received security at her hotel.

It is important to note that the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala in May of last year was also allegedly committed by the same gang.

Furthermore, gangster Bishnoi has been keeping an eye on Bollywood actor Salman Khan for a while because of claims that he killed two blackbucks while filming a movie, which are precious to the Bishnoi community and are protected under the Indian Wildlife Protection Act.

