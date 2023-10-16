Ahad Raza Mir says he didn’t know his father was a celeb until he visited Karachi

Ahad Raza Mir has had an eventful year.

Ahad Raza Mir has had an eventful year. The Yakeen Ka Safar actress, who has a large fan base in Pakistan, had been dabbling in overseas projects such as Netflix’s Resident Evil and, subsequently, BBC’s World on Fire season 2.

He is now all set to perform live theatre in Toronto. Mir had large shoes to fill as the quintessential anti-hero, something he had been preparing for since he began his career. Mir has continued his interpretation of William Shakespeare’s Hamlet. The actor has posted numerous images from his future film, which has sparked the audience’s attention.

“I think a lot of actors will agree that getting the chance to be on stage, especially if you have spent some time doing film and TV, is really grounding,” Mir said of his move to Toronto Live. He stated, “It’s an opportunity to rediscover your origins and what you truly enjoy about performing. And, of course, it’s Hamlet.”

“Every actor dreams of playing the role just once,” he continued. “so to get a second chance is truly amazing. Obviously, I did not expect nearly three years of delays. I’m really glad I was able to travel back here and perform the rehearsals, he further added.

The play’s intended release date of 2020 was pushed back multiple times owing to Covid and unanticipated complications. Mir did not sit idle even though the future of his dream enterprise appeared dismal. “I did spend the first few months of Covid at home, getting a chance to be with my family, which doesn’t happen often, but then things started to get busy again,” he said. Ahad said, “I shot Resident Evil for Netflix in 2021, World On Fire for the BBC in 2022, and some projects in Pakistan. I believe I’ve taken roughly 700 PCR tests. That might be a record.”

The actor also discussed his transformation from a University of Calgary theatrical graduate to Pakistan’s TV prince. “I was born in Karachi, Pakistan, where my family has a long history in the entertainment industry. My grandpa created the first film in Pakistan, and my father was a major cinema star who went on to feature in several highly successful TV series.”

He added, “When my brother and I were young, he decided to move the family to Canada so that we could have a somewhat normal life. We came to Toronto first, but there were too many Pakistani people here who knew my dad from his work. He wanted something quieter, so he chose Calgary, which is where I went to school. I finished my BFA at the University of Calgary and worked there for about a year.”

Mir then said that he had planned to relocate to Toronto. “I actually came and took some meetings and looked at apartments. Then I went to Pakistan for what I thought was just a summer vacation, but my career really took off, and I ended up staying there and working for many years,” he continued. “Everyone knows Bollywood for its movies. Pakistan is known for long-form television. I was in a 26-episode series [Yakeen Ka Safar] that changed my life, almost overnight.”

The actor was then questioned about being labelled as a nepo baby. While this was not the first time Mir was asked to expound on the word, the actor stated, “People will say what they’re going to say.” I feel like a doctor’s child becomes a doctor, or a lawyer’s child becomes a lawyer, and no one gives them a hard time about it. It’s not like I grew up in the entertainment industry.”

“I didn’t even realize my father was a celebrity until we took a trip back to Karachi when I was a kid,” he continued. Ahad claimed, “I won’t dispute that being from my family opened doors for me, but if people don’t appreciate your work, it won’t last. I’ve been really fortunate to appear in several shows and have my own fan following. Being a working actor is not something to be taken for granted.”

Mir said of dealing with fans in Pakistan, “Privacy is definitely a bit of an issue. Let’s just say that while I’m in Pakistan, I don’t leave the house too much. That’s one of the good things about being here in the GTA and getting to connect with people in a more controlled situation, which doesn’t happen at home.”

He shared, “I was in Brampton for my birthday, and the Rose was kind enough to put on a meet-and-greet where people showed up to meet me and celebrate. They brought gifts—chocolate, notebooks, bracelets—which was so kind.”

Mir is also the first South Asian actor to portray Hamlet in a professional Canadian production. “When we did the show in 2019, having a diverse cast felt like a bigger deal,” the Ehd-e-Wafa actor said.

He concluded, “I believe we have gone so far in terms of possibilities and positions for people of color in only a few years that it no longer feels like such a huge issue. I suppose I am content to serve as an example.”

