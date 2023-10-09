Advertisement
Ali Zafar Applauds Mamya Shajaffar, Calling Her a New Star

  • Ali Zafar and Mamya Shajaffar delivered a theatrical performance to one of Zafar’s electrifying songs.
  • Their dance quickly became a sensation on social media.
  • Ali Zafar took to his Instagram to show his admiration for Shajaffar.
The Lux Style Awards 2023, the most glamorous event in Pakistan’s entertainment industry, showcased beauty and excellence that captivated everyone. This splendid 22nd edition of the Lux Style Awards took place at the Expo Center in Karachi.

The event became vibrant with captivating performances by top celebrities. One remarkable duo that stole the spotlight was Ali Zafar and Mamya Shajaffar, who delivered a theatrical performance to one of Zafar‘s electrifying songs.

The dance quickly became a sensation on social media, with numerous captivating photos and videos capturing the pure magic of this star-studded event.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ali Zafar (@ali_zafar)

Afterward, the ‘Chal Dil Meray’ singer took to his Instagram to show his admiration for Mamya Shajaffar, using the shining star emoji, “Meet a new ⭐️.”

On the work front, In terms of her career, Shajaffar has been displaying her skills in various projects, such as Jhok Sarkar, the web series Midsummer Chaos, and Meesni.

Also Read

Aima Baig showcases her glamorous look in LSA 2023
Aima Baig showcases her glamorous look in LSA 2023

Aima Baig is known for her enchanting voice and impeccable style. She...

Next Story