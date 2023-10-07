LSA 2023: Ali Zafar Makes a Stunning Appearance With Wife Ayesha Fazli

The LUX Style Awards (LSA) are an annual event in Pakistan.

The annual LUX Style Awards (LSA), which honor the artistic excellence of the entertainment business, are an instructive occasion.

The celebrity-studded award ceremony took place last night in Karachi and was hosted by Shaheefa Jabbar and Ali Safina.

Farhan Saeed, Urwa Hocane, Fahad Mustafa, Saba Qamar, and Reema Khan were among the famous people that attended the award ceremony.

It is one of Pakistan’s most prestigious entertainment events, was dazzled by the presence of the nation’s beloved celebrity couple, Ali Zafar and Ayesha Fazli. The couple arrived hand-in-hand, exuding grace, charm, and undeniable chemistry.

Watch the video below:

