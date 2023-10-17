Alia Bhatt Wins National Award for ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Alia Bhatt made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with “Student of the Year.”

She won the Best Actress Award at the 69th National Film Awards.

Alia’s mother, Soni Razdan, congratulated her with a heartfelt message.

Alia Bhatt entered the Bollywood industry with her debut film “Student Of The Year in 2012, ” in which she starred alongside Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

After her debut, she ventured into unconventional roles in movies, including her remarkable portrayal of Gangubai in the film “Gangubai Kathiawadi,” which earned her the Best Actress Award at the 69th National Film Awards.

Following her well-deserved recognition, her mother, Soni Razdan, expressed her congratulations and penned a heartfelt message for her daughter.

Additionally, Shaheen Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor also shared their sentiments with heartfelt notes for Alia.

Neetu Kapoor used her Instagram stories to extend her wishes to Alia Bhatt for her recent accomplishment.

She expressed her pride, stating, “I’m extremely proud.” Additionally, she tagged Alia and added, “May God bless you.”

Following Alia Bhatt’s recognition as the Best Actress Award recipient for her role in a film on October 17th, her mother, Soni Razdan, extended her congratulations to Alia for the significant achievement.

She also posted a video capturing the moment when the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, presented Alia with the award.

In her message accompanying the video, Razdan expressed, “This remarkable accomplishment is the result of your unwavering commitment and tireless efforts in your craft. It’s an immensely proud moment for all of us. May your success continue to grow! We are filled with gratitude and love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan)

Shaheen Bhatt expressed her immense pride and joy on Alia Bhatt’s significant day. She described it as the most remarkable day and posted a video of her sister’s honor, emphasizing that it goes beyond just professional accomplishments, serving as a testament to Alia’s character and the qualities she has worked hard to develop.

Shaheen Bhatt remarked, “This moment is a testament to your values and all the qualities that define you, @aliaabhatt.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheen Bhatt (@shaheenb)

Directed by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, “Gangubai Kathiawadi” is a biographical crime drama film that delves into the life of a young and innocent girl who is coerced into the world of prostitution.

The movie explores her journey, filled with a myriad of emotions and sentiments. Released in 2022, “Gangubai Kathiawadi” also stars prominent actors such as Ajay Devgn, Jim Sarbh, and Shantanu Maheshwari, with Alia Bhatt in a pivotal role.

Also Read Alia Bhatt Opens Up About Her Acting Motivation Alia Bhatt's fascination with acting began when she was a child and...