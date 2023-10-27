Another Aliza Sehar Video Surfaces After Leaked Clip

Aliza Sehar shared a controversial video that went viral.

She later tragically took her own life.

The perpetrator’s identity remains unknown, sparking outrage.

Advertisement

Famous TikToker and YouTuber Aliza Sehar made news after her private video was leaked online and continued to be one of the most popular posts on social media. After her personal video went viral, the content creator apparently took her own life.

The video of Aliza Sehar that was leaked serves as a clear warning to others not to engage in such acts. She was seen in the said video exposing herself to the other person while on a video conversation.

A few days after her initial video went viral and her followers went crazy, another video of Aliza Sehar sobbing appeared online. Some commenters argued that the video was outdated, while others stated that she was crying because of the terrible event.

Take a look at the video below:

According to unverified claims, Aliza attempted suicide and is currently in severe condition at a hospital. Meanwhile, the perpetrator of the video leak incident has yet to be identified because no complaint was filed by Aliza or anybody else.

The child, known for her village-style cooking videos, has millions of followers on social media, and the newest episode has sparked outrage.

Also Read Who Leaked Aliza Sehar’s Private Video? Aliza Sehar, a popular Pakistani YouTuber and TikTok star, faced a scandal...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitterand stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world.