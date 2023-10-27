Advertisement
Another Aliza Sehar Video Surfaces After Leaked Clip

Another Aliza Sehar Video Surfaces After Leaked Clip

Articles
Another Aliza Sehar Video Surfaces After Leaked Clip

Another Aliza Sehar Video Surfaces After Leaked Clip

  • Aliza Sehar shared a controversial video that went viral.
  • She later tragically took her own life.
  • The perpetrator’s identity remains unknown, sparking outrage.
Famous TikToker and YouTuber Aliza Sehar made news after her private video was leaked online and continued to be one of the most popular posts on social media. After her personal video went viral, the content creator apparently took her own life.

The video of Aliza Sehar that was leaked serves as a clear warning to others not to engage in such acts. She was seen in the said video exposing herself to the other person while on a video conversation.

A few days after her initial video went viral and her followers went crazy, another video of Aliza Sehar sobbing appeared online. Some commenters argued that the video was outdated, while others stated that she was crying because of the terrible event.

Take a look at the video below:

According to unverified claims, Aliza attempted suicide and is currently in severe condition at a hospital. Meanwhile, the perpetrator of the video leak incident has yet to be identified because no complaint was filed by Aliza or anybody else.

The child, known for her village-style cooking videos, has millions of followers on social media, and the newest episode has sparked outrage.

Who Leaked Aliza Sehar’s Private Video?
Who Leaked Aliza Sehar’s Private Video?

Aliza Sehar, a popular Pakistani YouTuber and TikTok star, faced a scandal...

