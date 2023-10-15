Asim Azhar, Yashma Gill Express Hope Over Pakistan’s Defeat Against India In World Cup 2023

Asim Azhar and Yashma Gill express hope over Pakistan’s defeat against India.

On Saturday, a highly anticipated match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 took place between India and Pakistan.

The match was keenly anticipated by cricket fans across the world and it took place in the PM’s arena in Ahmedabad, which is reputed to be the largest cricket arena in the world.

However, the game did not live up to its suspenseful promise, as the Indian side easily defeated their Pakistani opponents by chasing down the 192-run mark with 117 balls remaining. India now leads the points standings despite sharing the lead with New Zealand after three games after this victory greatly improved their net run rate (NRR).

Asim Azhar, a singer from Pakistan, wrote on Twitter, “Highest run chase biggest collapse.” He said, “Khair hogayi yar abhi aik aur match haar ke phir unbeaten run bhi karna hai aur finals khelne hain bohat maza ayega”. Here is what he shared:

Khair hogayi yar abhi aik aur match haar ke phir unbeaten run bhi karna hai aur finals khelne hain bohat maza ayega Advertisement — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) October 14, 2023

Despite the Pakistani cricket team’s defeat over India, Pakistani TV actress Yashma Gill expressed her support for them on Instagram stories. Koe nahe!, she penned. The phrase “Humko phir bhe tumsay pyar have”

