Atif Aslam Celebrates Wife Sara Bharwana’s Birthday Bash With Love & Laughter

Atif Aslam is a well-known and talented Pakistani singer. Atif has performed several popular songs in both Pakistan and India. He is well-known for his distinct and passionate voice. Atif just made his acting debut in the popular drama series Sang E Maah. Fans praised his acting abilities as well. Fans also enjoy his versions of Naat, Azaan, and Hamd. Atif is very busy with his international gigs.

Atif Aslam is blissfully married to Sara Bharwana and has three gorgeous children: two sons and a daughter. Atif recently celebrated the birthday of his wife Sara Bharwana. Sara Bharwana’s close pals also attended her birthday party.

The private birthday celebration was held in a posh restaurant. Atif and Sara’s friend Dure Aden turned to her Instagram handle and shared reel and photos from the birthday bash. Atif was overjoyed for his wife Sara’s birthday, as seen by the photos and Instagram reel:

Have a look at the post shared by Dure Aden:

