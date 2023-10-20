Atif Aslam Donates 15 Million for Medical and Food Aid in Gaza-Palestine Amidst Crisis

In a remarkable display of compassion and solidarity, world-renowned Pakistani singer and philanthropist, Atif Aslam, has generously donated a staggering 15 million to provide critical medical and food supplies to the people of Gaza-Palestine, who are enduring unimaginable hardships during these trying times.

Atif Aslam, celebrated for his melodious voice and heart-touching music, is not just a musical icon but also a compassionate human being who is committed to making a difference in the world.

His recent act of benevolence is a testament to his dedication to humanitarian causes and his deep empathy for those suffering from adversity.

The funds will be allocated towards procuring and distributing essential medical equipment and supplies, as well as food items to the vulnerable populations in Gaza-Palestine.

Atif Aslam’s donation will be administered through reputable humanitarian organizations with a proven track record of delivering aid efficiently.

The international community and fans worldwide have applauded Atif ‘s selfless act, praising him for using his influence and resources to make a substantial difference in the lives of those who need it most.

https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world.