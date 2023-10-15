Atif Aslam Stands with Palestinians and expressed solidarity

Atif Aslam showed support for Palestinians affected by Israel’s offensive in Gaza.

Over 2,300 Palestinians, including 700 children, have been killed, and 9,042 injured in the conflict.

Advertisement Ushna Shah criticized celebrities who remained neutral on the issue.

Atif Aslam conveyed his support for the Palestinian people and expressed sorrow over the tragic loss of innocent lives in the Gaza Strip, following Israel’s devastating offensive.

The conflict has resulted in the loss of more than 2,300 Palestinian lives, including over 700 children, with an additional 9,042 individuals suffering injuries due to the continuous Israeli airstrikes.

“Mourning the loss of innocent lives in Palestine. Let’s stand together and pray for healing, peace and home,” the singer wrote on this social media account.

“Allah apna reham ferma” ([Oh]Allah have mercy [on Palestinians]), the caption of Aslam’s post read.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Atif Aslam (@atifaslam)

Advertisement Advertisement Atif Aslam is among a growing number of Pakistani celebrities who have spoken out against Israel’s harsh treatment of the Palestinian people. Prior to this, Pakistani actor Ushna Shah criticized celebrities who appeared to be taking a neutral stance in the ongoing Middle East conflict, particularly as Israel continued its relentless airstrikes on Gaza. In response to celebrities who showed sympathy for both the oppressors and the victims, Shah stated that she was not willing to pursue a career in Hollywood if it required her to remain silent about the Gaza conflict. Advertisement