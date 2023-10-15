Atif Aslam Stands with Palestinians and expressed solidarity

Is Iqrar Ul Hassan getting married for the 3rd time?
Atif Aslam conveyed his support for the Palestinian people and expressed sorrow over the tragic loss of innocent lives in the Gaza Strip, following Israel’s devastating offensive.
The conflict has resulted in the loss of more than 2,300 Palestinian lives, including over 700 children, with an additional 9,042 individuals suffering injuries due to the continuous Israeli airstrikes.
“Mourning the loss of innocent lives in Palestine. Let’s stand together and pray for healing, peace and home,” the singer wrote on this social media account.
“Allah apna reham ferma” ([Oh]Allah have mercy [on Palestinians]), the caption of Aslam’s post read.
Atif Aslam is among a growing number of Pakistani celebrities who have spoken out against Israel’s harsh treatment of the Palestinian people.
Prior to this, Pakistani actor Ushna Shah criticized celebrities who appeared to be taking a neutral stance in the ongoing Middle East conflict, particularly as Israel continued its relentless airstrikes on Gaza.
In response to celebrities who showed sympathy for both the oppressors and the victims, Shah stated that she was not willing to pursue a career in Hollywood if it required her to remain silent about the Gaza conflict.
“So what if I never get to audition for that Hollywood special everyone thinks they have a shot at, so what if I never again get a commercial for a multi-national or become the face of the big beauty brand,” she said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“When my descendants look back at this years from now, they’ll find me on the right side of history […] Continue to worship your ‘both sides’ idols if you like, just know that these statements are curated by PR teams for people I like to call cowards with no substance,” she added.
Following Israel’s warning of an impending ground offensive against Hamas, thousands of Palestinians in Gaza’s southern region sought refuge.
Unfortunately, those who sought shelter in Khan Younis did not escape Israel’s airstrikes. As civilians moved southward, Israeli warplanes targeted a four-story building, resulting in casualties and injuries.
Dozens of Palestinians bravely rushed to rescue those trapped in the aftermath.
Simultaneously, within the Gaza Strip, Israeli troops readied themselves for a ground assault on the area, vowing to eliminate Hamas fighters in response to their incursion into Israeli towns eight days prior.
There is mounting concern for the well-being of Palestinian civilians in the densely populated and blockaded Gaza, particularly if intense urban combat and house-to-house fighting ensue.
Aid agencies have expressed the impossibility of evacuating Gazans amidst the ongoing conflict. However, the region is facing a deepening humanitarian crisis as essential resources like food, water, fuel, and medical supplies run critically low due to the Israeli blockade.
