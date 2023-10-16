Ayeza Khan Shares BTS Photo with Co-Stars from Ongoing Drama

Ayeza Khan has recently generated buzz on social media with a post related to her drama “Mein.”

She shared an Instagram photo featuring herself alongside her co-stars.

The behind-the-scenes snapshot offers a glimpse into the much-anticipated drama “Mein.”

Pakistani television sensation Ayeza Khan has set the internet abuzz with her latest social media post, offering fans a glimpse into her drama “Mein.”

In an Instagram post, the beloved actress shared a captivating photo alongside her co-stars, veteran actor Usman Peerzada and emerging talent Nameer Khan, generating immense excitement among her dedicated fanbase.

Ayeza Khan, known for her incredible acting prowess and captivating on-screen presence, posted a behind-the-scenes snapshot of the trio, giving a sneak peek into the much-anticipated drama.

Usman Peerzada, a stalwart of the Pakistani entertainment industry, brings decades of experience and remarkable acting skills to the project.

See post Below:

Ayeza made her name as a brand that why each producer wanted to cast her in their drama and designers hired her for their bridal shoot.

Ayeza is nothing short of a superwoman and she pulls the audience to her projects. Nowadays she is shining as Mubashira Jaffar in Mein.

