Boney Kapoor Addresses Being Accused OF Killing Wife Sridevi

Boney Kapoor responded to allegations that he murdered his wife, famous Bollywood actress Sridevi, by saying that he received a clean chit from Dubai police.

The acclaimed Bollywood producer talked up for the first time about his wife’s terrible passing in an exclusive interview.

“It was not a natural death; it was an accidental death,” Kapoor admitted.

During the interview, the 67-year-old recalled his never-ending grilling as he was accused of being implicated in Sridevi’s death by Indian media.

“I had made the decision not to speak about it because I had spoken about it for nearly 24 or 48 hours when I was being investigated and interrogated.” “That’s how I got a clean bill of health from the Dubai police,” he added.

During the Dubai police investigation into her death, the father-of-four stated he was subjected to a battery of examinations, including a lie detector test.

“I went through all of the tests, including lie detector tests and everything else.” “Of course, the report that came clearly stated it was accidental death by drowning,” the producer added.

According to rumours, the acclaimed Bollywood actress died in 2018 after drowning in a bathtub at a Dubai hotel.

In 1996, Sridevi married Boney Kapoor. Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are their two daughters.

