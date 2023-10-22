Faryal Makhdoom Faces Threats Over Anti-Israel Posts

Faryal Makhdoom, spouse of Amir Khan, received threats for supporting Palestine.

She shared a threatening message she received from an unknown caller in Israel.

The message urged her to stop posting about Palestine and offered rewards for compliance.

Advertisement

Faryal Makhdoom is a popular YouTube personality and the spouse of former British boxer Amir Khan, disclosed that she faced threats due to her backing of Palestine.

She posted a picture of a threatening message she received via WhatsApp from an unknown caller in Israel.

“Let’s make this quite simple. If you support Israel and cease posting about Palestine, we will ensure you are rewarded lucratively. If you don’t or if this is publicised, there will be severe consequences. Your choice Mrs Faryal. Take care,” the message read.

“I got this message last night,” In the text written over the post, Makhdoom seemed unaffected and unbothered.“Like it’s going to stop me from posting the truth.”

Makhdoom, like numerous other well-known individuals, is leveraging her substantial fan base to shed light on the Israel-Palestine conflicts in Gaza and the West Bank. Advertisement This started when tensions rose in the area due to a Hamas attack on Southern Israel on October 7th. She used her Instagram to share a series of posts in support of Palestine and criticized the Israeli government’s long-standing control over Palestinian territories. She also encouraged fellow celebrities to take a stand against the increasing violence in Gaza. Also Read Babar Ali Delivers Powerful Message to Sunny Deol Babar Ali is a Pakistani actor with a successful career spanning decades.... To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/. Follow us on Twitter Advertisement https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.