Edition: English
Fatima Effendi & Kanwar Arsalan’s Unseen Family Photos

Articles
  • Fatima Effendi is a well-known Pakistani TV actress.
  • Fatima will next be seen in an upcoming drama serial.
  • Fatima enjoys spending time with her children and spouse.
Fatima Effendi is a well-known Pakistani TV actress. Millions of people adore Fatima Effendi. Fatima is well-known for her roles in successful television dramas such as Kash Main Teri Beti Na Huti, Zindan, Bechari Qudsiya, Pul Sirat, Munafiq, Betiyaan, and Muqaddar Ka Sitara. Fans appreciated her performance as Hadiya in Muqaddar Ka Sitara. Fatima will next be seen in an upcoming drama serial. She is presently filming for her forthcoming television series.

Kanwar Arsalan, a successful entrepreneur and acclaimed actor, is blissfully married to the lovely actress. Fatima and Kanwar have two adorable sons named Almir and Mahbir. Fatima enjoys spending time with her children and spouse. Fatima has been sharing gorgeous photos with her followers. She has recently shared photos of herself with her hubby. Fatima also shared photos of her children Almir and Mahbir.

Check out her latest family photos:

