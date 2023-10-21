Fiza Ali’s Daughter’s Namaz Video Sparks Debate

Fiza Ali is a multi-talented woman who has excelled in acting, modeling, singing, and hosting.

Fiza Ali is a multi-talented woman who has excelled in acting, modeling, singing, and hosting. She’s adored by many for her down-to-earth and relatable personality. As a mom, she shares a close bond with her daughter Faraal, and the two have a great time together, with Faraal enjoying interacting with Fiza’s fans.

Faraal recently borrowed her mom’s social media account and recorded her mom, Fiza, while she was praying. She then shared the video on social media.

It’s a heartwarming moment for a child to see their parents pray, and Faraal captured it on her Instagram account.

Fiza wore casual home pajamas while praying, causing a discussion on social media. Some people supported her and defended her against critics, while others believed her outfit wasn’t suitable for prayer and shouldn’t have been recorded and shared.

