Gauahar Khan Admires Yasir Hussain’s LSA Fashion Statement: Here’s Why

  • Gauahar Khan acknowledged her admiration for Yasir Hussain’s attire.
  • Gauahar is a phenomenally brilliant actress.
  • Yasir Hussain made an appearance at LSA wearing a luxury ensemble.
Accomplished Gauahar Khan, a Bollywood actress and model, has acknowledged her tremendous admiration for Yasir Hussain’s Lux Style Awards (LSA) attire.

Gauahar Khan is a phenomenally brilliant actress who has achieved stunning success as a result of her prodigious acting and modeling skills. The diva has worked on several top-notch projects, but she has also had a brief appearance on the top-rated Indian reality program “Big Boss,” which has also given her tremendous renown.

The Lux Style Awards 2023, however, which is now creating news and including attention-grabbing and some “strange” occurrence of entertainment figures, represents the most recent turn of events.

Yasir Hussain, a Pakistani actor, made an appearance during the performance wearing a luxury ensemble that included a white kurta and pajamas teamed with a waistcoat and shining black shoes. However, perhaps the enormous bag he was holding achieved the desired effect.

The Indian actress Gauahar Khan discovered Yasir Hussain’s Instagram account and complimented him on his wardrobe choices. Here are Gauahar Khan’s exact words: “Love how it looks.”

It’s vital to remember that Yasir Hussain and Gauahar Mumtaz previously co-hosted an event.

On his Instagram account, Yasir Hussain shared the event’s footage as well as his experience working with the Indian celebrity in the description.

 

Here is what he said about the encounter, “Bohot hi khoobsurat Aur pur Lutf tajarba raha @gauaharkhan k sath mezbani ka. Aik toh bohot Achi insaan hain dosra apny fun mai maharat rakhti hain. Allah Kary aaj ka show kal se zyada acha ho.”

