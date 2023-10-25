Advertisement
Hajra Yamin shares vacation highlights on social media

Hajra Yamin shares vacation highlights on social media

Hajra Yamin shares vacation highlights on social media

Hajra Yamin shares vacation highlights on social media

  • Hajra Yamin is a talented Pakistani actor who has starred in popular TV shows and films.
  • She recently went on a vacation to the United States with her friend Anila Murtaza.
  • She visited stunning places like Old Town San Diego, Palm Springs, Beverly Hills, and South Beach, Miami.
Hajra Yamin is a highly skilled and adaptable Pakistani actor, celebrated for her outstanding acting in both TV shows and films. She’s gained fame for her roles in well-known Pakistani dramas like “Jalan,” “Teri Raza,” and “Mohabbat Chor Di Maine.”

She’s also made her mark in the world of cinema with her appearance in the film “Pinky Mem Saab” and as a journalist named Vidya in the web series “Sevak.” Her fans truly appreciate her remarkable acting talent.

Hajra Yamin recently went on a vacation to the United States, where she explored stunning places like Old Town San Diego, Palm Springs, Beverly Hills, and South Beach, Miami.

She shared her travel adventures on social media, including pictures with her friend Anila Murtaza. Hajra Yamin’s vibrant posts give us a peek into her enjoyable and much-needed break.

See Pictures: 

