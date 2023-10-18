Advertisement
Hania Aamir Shares Health Update: “Sick but Feeling Lit”

  • Hania Aamir is a beloved Pakistani actor who always stays genuine.
  • She recently shared a relatable moment on her Instagram, despite not feeling well.
  • Hania Aamir shares ‘sick but lit’ health update.
Hania Aamir is a beloved Pakistani actor, always stays genuine. Whether she’s enchanting us in movies or showing her real-life moments on social media, she has undeniably captured the affection of her fans.

Hania Aamir recently shared a relatable moment on her Instagram. Despite not feeling well, she showed her bright and cheerful spirit, proving that her positivity shines even when she’s not at her best.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

Hania strongly believes that with medicine by her side, she can overcome anything. She also shares videos with her followers, where she coughs, sings, and takes her medication.

Aamir is getting ready for her Netflix debut in Pakistan’s first-ever Netflix series, titled “Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.”

