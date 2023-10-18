Hania Aamir Shares Health Update: “Sick but Feeling Lit”

Sania Mirza’s Mysterious Post Amidst Shoaib Malik Divorce Rumors
Hania Aamir is a beloved Pakistani actor, always stays genuine. Whether she’s enchanting us in movies or showing her real-life moments on social media, she has undeniably captured the affection of her fans.
Hania Aamir recently shared a relatable moment on her Instagram. Despite not feeling well, she showed her bright and cheerful spirit, proving that her positivity shines even when she’s not at her best.
Hania strongly believes that with medicine by her side, she can overcome anything. She also shares videos with her followers, where she coughs, sings, and takes her medication.
Aamir is getting ready for her Netflix debut in Pakistan’s first-ever Netflix series, titled “Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.”
