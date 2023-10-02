Here Is Why Mawra Hocane Thinks She Is Princess Belle?

Mawra Hocane admitted to having a severe fixation with Belle Princess.

Mawra shared a gorgeous photo edit of herself transformed into Princess Belle.

Mawra added, “Always knew I am Belle.”

Mawra Hocane, a Pakistani actress, has admitted to having a severe fixation with Belle Princess, a made-up figure from Disney’s 30th animated feature film, “Beauty and the Beast (1991).”

Mawra Hocane recently used her Instagram account to share a gorgeous photo edit of herself in which she is transformed into the Disney princess Belle. The aforementioned image, however, was masterfully created by one of her ardent social media followers.

The shared composite image reveals an eerie likeness between Mawra and the princess due to Mawra’s miraculous transformation into a yellow-coloured princess attire, which is reminiscent of the doll Belle.

Mawra added the following throughout the image that she shared on her Instagram story: “Always knew I am Belle.”

If any of the readers are unaware, Mawra, a Pakistani actress, just celebrated her 31st birthday a few days ago. However, it was her extreme enthusiasm for her special day that managed to inspire great amazement and greatly entertain her devoted supporters.

Mawa has been seen enjoying herself at her fantastic birthday celebration, which was expertly planned at her stunning home.

