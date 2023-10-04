Hira Mani looks ravishing in a white bodycon dress

Hira Mani is a famous actress and singer in the industry.

She started her career as a video jockey before moving on to hosting.

She co-hosted the show Hum 2 Hamara Show with her husband.

Hira is quite active on social media and shares her videos and pictures all the time, recently she shared her pictures in a white bodycon dress. The dress featured a shimmery look with a figure-hugging silhouette that emphasized her hourglass figure. The outfit showcased her impeccable taste in fashion.

Mani paired the dress with minimalist accessories, opting for silver hoop earrings and a matching bracelet. Her makeup was flawlessly executed, highlighting her natural beauty, and her hair was opened which enhanced the overall look of her.

Hira Mani’s appearance in the white bodycon dress left a lasting impression, proving once again that she is a true fashion icon.

