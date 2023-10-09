Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Journalist Kiran Naz slams controversial drama for glorifying Divorce

Journalist Kiran Naz slams controversial drama for glorifying Divorce

Articles
Advertisement
Journalist Kiran Naz slams controversial drama for glorifying Divorce

Journalist Kiran Naz slams controversial drama for glorifying Divorce

Advertisement
  • Pakistani hit drama Myi Ri was a blockbuster show.
  • Aina Asif and Samar Jafri earned critical acclaim for their stellar portrayals.
  • Kiran Naz expressed her dissatisfaction with the ending.
Advertisement

Pakistani hit drama Myi Ri was a blockbuster show, renowned for its unique storyline that sparked widespread discussions during its broadcast.

Aina Asif and Samar Jafri earned critical acclaim for their stellar portrayals of the lead roles, Annie and Fakhir. Viewers became deeply invested in the lives and journeys of these characters.

Advertisement

Throughout the drama, Annie and Fakhir encounter numerous challenges, including the birth of their daughter, ultimately culminating in their divorce.

This divorce marked a significant turning point in the storyline, and it was accompanied by several other divorces within the show. The ending left Annie and Fakhir’s fans heartbroken, with diverse opinions emerging about how the series concluded.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Journalist Kiran Naz, an avid follower of the show, expressed her dissatisfaction with the ending. She believed that the script, despite addressing an important topic, inadvertently glorified divorce.

Journalist Kiran Naz Calls Out Mayi Ri For Glorifying Divorce

Also Read

Why Did Sports Presenter Zainab Abbas forced to leave India?
Why Did Sports Presenter Zainab Abbas forced to leave India?

Zainab Abbas has departed from India citing security concerns. An Indian lawyer...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story