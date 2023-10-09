Pakistani hit drama Myi Ri was a blockbuster show.

Pakistani hit drama Myi Ri was a blockbuster show, renowned for its unique storyline that sparked widespread discussions during its broadcast.

Aina Asif and Samar Jafri earned critical acclaim for their stellar portrayals of the lead roles, Annie and Fakhir. Viewers became deeply invested in the lives and journeys of these characters.

Throughout the drama, Annie and Fakhir encounter numerous challenges, including the birth of their daughter, ultimately culminating in their divorce. This divorce marked a significant turning point in the storyline, and it was accompanied by several other divorces within the show. The ending left Annie and Fakhir's fans heartbroken, with diverse opinions emerging about how the series concluded.

Journalist Kiran Naz, an avid follower of the show, expressed her dissatisfaction with the ending. She believed that the script, despite addressing an important topic, inadvertently glorified divorce.