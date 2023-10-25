Kartik Aaryan to star in Karan Johar’s upcoming film?

Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan had a disagreement while filming Dostana 2 but Karan says they are still friends.

Kartik Aaryan was removed from Dostana 2 due to his behavior on set.

Kartik Aaryan is currently filming Kabir Khan’s sports drama Chandu Champion.

Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan had a known disagreement while filming Dostana 2. However, in a recent interview, the filmmaker mentioned that he hasn’t given up on working with the actor and hopes to collaborate with him in the future.

“We nearly did a film, but for various reasons, it couldn’t happen. But you never say never. I’m sure the feature holds something strong for both of us. We don’t know about Dostana, but that film will be defining for both of us,” Karan mentioned.

Karan Johar enlisted Kartik for a major role in his movie “Dostana 2,” which is the follow-up to the 2008 romantic comedy “Dostana” directed by Tarun Mansukhani. In this sequel, Kartik appears alongside Janhvi Kapoor and newcomer Lakshya, under the direction of Collin D’Cunha.

Kartik Aaryan was removed from the film due to his behavior on set. Dharma Productions announced that the movie would be canceled and reworked with a new cast. The specific reasons for this decision remain undisclosed, with Kartik, Janhvi, and others keeping quiet about it.

Karan and Kartik have run into each other at public film events, and they’ve been friendly. They recently attended the opening of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne together, and Karan spoke positively about the actor.

He said, “Kartik’s films have deeply resonated with the country and has always brought in so much fervour back to the cinema halls. More power to him. May his contribution to cinema always continue. Well done, Kartik.”

Karan marked 25 years since he first directed “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,” while Kartik is currently occupied with the filming of Kabir Khan’s sports drama “Chandu Champion.”

