Kiara Advani Shares Reasons for Keeping Personal Life Private with Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra prefer to maintain their privacy and not share their personal life with the public.

They believe that too much attention on their personal life could overshadow their identity as actors.

They are both self-made actors and have worked hard to make their way in the industry independently.

Kiara Advani, who has been doing well in her career, got married to her “Shershaah” co-star, Sidharth Malhotra, in February. She’s open about her work but keeps her personal life away from the public eye.

Kiara believes that too much attention on her personal life could overshadow her identity as an actress, and her main goal is to be known primarily for her acting. She recently clarified why she and Sidharth choose to keep their personal life private.

In a recent interview, Kiara Advani talked about why she and her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra, prefer to maintain their privacy and not share their personal life with the public. She explained their reasons for doing so, she said, “Before we got married, it was important because we wanted to safeguard our relationship.” Then she mentioned that eventually, it became about preserving their identity as actors.

She further added, “Both of us are self-made actors and have worked hard and made our way in the industry independently. We’ve put a lot of effort into our careers, and we don’t want our personal lives to overshadow our professional accomplishments.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who usually keep their personal lives under wraps, gave a glimpse of their wedding ceremony by posting a video. When questioned about why they chose to share this video with their fans, they provided an explanation.

Kiara explained, “Our wedding was a beautiful union, and naturally, we wanted to share it with everyone. We understand that being public figures comes with curiosity about our lives, which is fine and even endearing. However, we don’t want our personal lives to overshadow our work. We are actors first, and that’s how we wish to be known.”

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in a secret ceremony on February 7 in Jaisalmer. They chose to keep their relationship low-key until after the wedding.

Kiara Advani’s most recent film, “Satyaprem Ki Katha,” where she starred alongside Kartik Aaryan, was released in theaters on June 29 this year.

