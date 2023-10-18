Karan Johar Talks About Collaborating with Salman Khan in Upcoming Movie

Karan Johar marked the 25th anniversary of “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” with a special screening and interview.

Karan Johar and Salman Khan are rumored to be collaborating on a full-length film for the first time.

The film will be directed by Vishnuvardhan and will feature Salman as a paramilitary officer.

On October 15, Karan Johar marked the 25th anniversary of his famous movie, “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” (1998), by organizing a special screening for fans. He attended the event with Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji.

During an interview, Karan was questioned about Salman Khan, who had a cameo in his debut film “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.” Karan also addressed whether he and Salman were collaborating on a full-length film for the first time.

When questioned if they are indeed working together, Karan Johar replied, “The thing is that I have to tell you that I have the deepest respect for Salman and his entire family. My father (Yash Johar) was very close to Salim saab (Salman Khan’s father and script writer). And I told you how Salman said yes to the film (Kuch Kuch Hota Hai), he said yes based on the fact that he loved my dad. And that has never left my heart. All I can say at this moment is that that relationship will hopefully find celluloid space very soon. I am not saying it, I am not denying it. I am superstitious about certain things. I feel like I should say it, when the time is right.”

Discussing Salman Khan’s brief appearance as Aman in “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,” Karan mentioned, “A lot of actors had said no for the part of Aman. And then, I met Salman at Chunky Panday’s party. He came to me and said, ‘Only an absolutely confident person will do this film, and I am that person.’ I went to narrate the film, and at the end of the first half he said ‘I am doing the film’. I was like, ‘But you come in the second half’, he went to say, ‘I don’t care, I know where it’s going. I really like your dad; I like your energy and am doing your film.’ I walked out and was like Salman Khan is doing the film. I told Adi (Aditya Chopra) that this film has got really big now as we already had Shah Rukh, Kajol, and Rani.”

In September, it was reported that Salman Khan and Karan Johar are joining forces for a movie. This film will be directed by Vishnuvardhan and will feature Salman as a paramilitary officer. Filming is expected to start in December 2023, but there hasn’t been an official announcement about it yet.

While there were rumors that Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions team was discussing potential roles with Trisha, Samantha, and Anushka Shetty, it has been revealed that Karan and Vishnuvardhan haven’t finalized any actors for the movie.

According to insiders, Vishnuvardhan was occupied with finishing a Tamil project and plans to begin casting for Salman’s next film in October.

“Of course, there are two names that have been discussed internally, but those are not from the ones circulating in the media. Karan and Vishnu will start having conversations with actors for the action thriller set against the backdrop of Indian Army from October,” revealed a source close to the development.

