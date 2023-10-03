Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Malala Takes the Stage as Nelson Mandela Lecture’s Youngest Speaker

Malala Takes the Stage as Nelson Mandela Lecture’s Youngest Speaker

Articles
Advertisement
Malala Takes the Stage as Nelson Mandela Lecture’s Youngest Speaker

Malala Takes the Stage as Nelson Mandela Lecture’s Youngest Speaker

Advertisement
  • Malala Yousafzai, a Nobel laureate and advocate for education, will give the 21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture in Johannesburg.
  • The lecture coincides with the 10th anniversary of Nelson Mandela’s death.
  • Malala will become the youngest speaker ever to give the Nelson Mandela lecture.
Advertisement

Malala Yousafzai, a Nobel laureate and advocate for education, is set to give the 21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture in Johannesburg, South Africa, as announced by the Nelson Mandela Foundation (NMF).

Verne Harris, the acting Chief Executive of the NMF, expressed on platform X (formerly Twitter) that the lecture is “Scheduled for 5 December 2023,” and “holds special significance as it coincides with the tenth anniversary of Madiba’s passing.”

When talking about Malala, Harris also mentioned that she “embodies the type of leadership” the world needs “across all levels of society.”

“In the face of current global challenges, which can seem daunting, she stands as an inspiring symbol of hope for a just and equitable future,” Harris stated.

Malala will become the youngest speaker ever to give the Nelson Mandela lecture, thanks to this remarkable accomplishment.

In 2014, Malala made history by winning the Nobel Peace Prize when she was only 17 years old. She received this prestigious award for her work advocating for the rights and education of children.

Also Read

Yashma Gill Looks Stunning While Kayaking in New Video
Yashma Gill Looks Stunning While Kayaking in New Video

Yashma Gill is having a great time in the Emirates with actress...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay
updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story