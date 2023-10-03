Advertisement
Yashma Gill Looks Stunning While Kayaking in New Video

Articles
Yashma Gill Looks Stunning While Kayaking in New Video

  • Yashma Gill is having a great time in the Emirates with actress Nimra Khan.
  • She shared glimpses of her luxurious experience on Instagram.
  • In her latest reel, she captivated the internet with her stunning beauty and adventurous spirit.
Pakistani actress Yashma Gill is having a great time in the Emirates, filled with exciting adventures and wonderful memories to cherish!

The star known for her role in “Pyar Ke Sadqay” recently went on a trip to relax from her busy schedule and brought along actress Nimra Khan. During the trip, she shared glimpses of the luxurious experience she’s currently enjoying with her million followers.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Yashma Asad Gill (@yashmagillofficial)

In her latest Instagram reel, the popular actress from “Ab Dekh Khuda Kya Karta Hai” captivated the internet with her stunning beauty and adventurous spirit, making many jealous of her exciting experiences.

Yashma Gill wore a stylish bright green dress with purple patterns while she enjoyed reading a book on her kayak.

People on social media were happy to see the star of “Do Tola Pyar” having a good time, and they left positive and heartwarming comments on her post.

In her acting career, Yashma Gill has starred in numerous successful TV shows such as Alif, Pyar Ke Sadqay, Gustakh, Haya, Phaans, Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai, Azmaish, Bebaak, Ishq Munafiq, and Khel.

