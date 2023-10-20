Mehrunisa Iqbal to Star Alongside Farhan Saeed & Mamya Shajaffar in ‘Luv Di Saun’

Mehrunisa Iqbal joined the cast of Luv Di Saun.

The film has garnered a lot of hype among fans since its introduction.

Farhan Saeed and Mamya Shajaffar as the two lead actors in the film.

Mehrunisa Iqbal, a promising young actress, has joined the cast of the highly anticipated forthcoming feature film Luv Di Saun. She will co-star in the film’s key roles with Farhan Saeed and Mamya Shajaffar.

Luv Di Saun, directed by Imran Malik and produced by Parvez Malik, has garnered a lot of hype among fans since its introduction.

The film is now set to be released in 2024 on Eid ul Fitr, guaranteeing an extraordinary cinematic experience for the audience.

The film was first announced earlier this month, with Farhan Saeed and Mamya Shajaffar as the two lead actors, raising great expectations for their performances in the production. The inclusion of Mahrunisa Iqbal in the cast now promises to offer a fresh dimension to the film.

Mehrunisa Iqbal is a rising star in Pakistan’s entertainment business, well recognized for her acting abilities and stunning presence as a fashion model.

Her career in show business began with a successful modelling career in which she appeared in various fashion projects, attracting the attention of industry insiders and fans alike.

Mehrunisa made her acting debut in the drama serial Ishqiya in 2020, where she demonstrated her acting abilities and immediately received acclaim. She went on to star in the drama serial Aik Sitam Aur, cementing her reputation as a versatile and talented actor in the profession.

Mehrunisa Iqbal is prepared to make her mark on the big screen with Luv Di Saun, combining a superb cast and crew to provide an unforgettable cinematic experience.

