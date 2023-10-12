Mikaal Zulfiqar says Bollywood use Pakistani actors in the worst way

One of the top talents in the Pakistani entertainment sector is Mikaal Zulfiqar.

Mikaal expressed his opinion that Bollywood takes advantage of Pakistani artists.

He believes Pakistani artists will always be portrayed unfavourably in Bollywood.

For many years, Bollywood included Pakistani celebrities in many projects. Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan are only two of our well-known performers who moved to Bollywood and found success there, while other actors like Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, Saba Qamar, and Sanam Saeed gained notoriety via their drama roles and went on to work in Bollywood films.

One of the top talents in the Pakistani entertainment sector is Mikaal Zulfiqar. He has previously mentioned that he has also worked in Bollywood, where his experience was not particularly positive. He appeared as a guest on The Knock Knock Show and spoke his thoughts about Bollywood.

Mikaal has expressed his opinion that Bollywood takes advantage of Pakistani artists. He believes Pakistani performers will always be portrayed unfavourably in Bollywood movies and TV shows. Mikaal criticized the industry for being exploitative towards Pakistani actors and stated that the younger generation will face difficulties finding work opportunities in Bollywood.

