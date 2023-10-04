Nadia Khan criticizes Ayeza Khan’s Style 

Ayeza Khan is a very famous actress in the Pakistani entertainment industry.

Ayeza Khan is a very famous actress in the Pakistani entertainment industry, she manages to give blockbuster dramas back to back. Ayeza made her name as a brand that why each producer wanted to cast her in their drama and designers hired her for their bridal shoot. Ayeza is nothing short of a superwoman and she pulls the audience to her projects. Nowadays she is shining as Mubashira Jaffar in Mein.

Ayeza has created a distinct look and makeup in the black dress for Mubashira. he has kept a specific attire and style statement for her character and one can easily recognize Mubashira Jaffar and her styling in the drama is praised by the audiences as soon as they appear on the screen.

Nadia Khan who is famous for being the morning show host is reviewing dramas and acting performances these days in a show alongside Marina Khan and Rubina Ashraf. While reviewing the Ayeza Khan drama she sarcastically put down Ayeza Khan’s styling in the above scene and equated her earrings to hangers.

