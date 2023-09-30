Ayeza Khan Sets Instagram Ablaze with Black and White Fashion!

Ayeza Khan is one of the most famous actresses in the Pakistan entertainment industry.

Ayeza Khan is one of the famous actresses in the Pakistan entertainment industry, she has done many projects in the industry currently she is appearing in the drama serial Mein which also features Wahaj Ali as her co-actor. The actress is also known for her impeccable style and elegance.

Khan is active on social media and keeps posting videos and pictures from her daily life, she recently shared her latest photoshoot pictures in a black and white dress she showcased this breathtaking look that left everyone in awe.

She looked absolutely fabulous in a beautiful black and white dress. The pictures quickly caught the attention of her fans and followers.

See the photos:

Ayeza Khan’s Instagram post garnered a lot of love and admiration from her fans.

They flooded the comments section with compliments, praising her for her impeccable fashion sense and her ability to effortlessly carry any outfit she wears.

