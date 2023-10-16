Pakistani Celebrities Extend Support For Palestinians Amid Israel Brutalities

Israel’s air assaults on Palestinians are driving Pakistani celebrities insane.

Israel’s merciless air assaults on Palestinians are driving Pakistani celebrities insane. The escalation of conflict in Palestine and the murder of at least 1,900 Palestinians infuriated Pakistani celebrities. who are calling out hypocrites for their quiet and neutral views.

Amir Khan, the Pakistani-British boxing champion, issued a long statement condemning the public’s “shameful” silence. He rushed to the social networking platform X, formerly known as Twitter, and said, “Nearly 2000 Palestinians murdered in a few days, over 500 children, over 300 women,” listing the tragic numbers.

Here is what he shared:

Nearly 2000 Palestinians murdered in a few days, over 500 children, over 300 women. Your pray for everyone’ statements had the equal effect of all lives matter,

It’s not enough to make a lukewarm- tragically neutral… — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) October 14, 2023

Khan said in another post how his Foundation “is working with a local team to get food, aid, and shelters for those affected in Palestine.”

Advertisement Amir khan foundation is working with a local team getting food, aid and shelters for those effected in Palestine. If you want to support please donate to @AKFoundation website https://t.co/734mKwjBfF pic.twitter.com/LShYJXu0R3 — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) October 13, 2023

Parallel to this, Pakistani singer Hasan Raheem put light on the dehumanization of Palestinian victims.

“Palestinians are asked to guarantee the well-being and welfare of their oppressors (Israel) as they are killed, imprisoned and brutally repressed daily is a testament to their utter dehumanization,” the singer of Faltu Pyar said.

Hasan said in another tweet, “If you don’t have an ounce of humanity, your religion makes no difference.”

Palestinians are asked to guarantee the well-being and welfare of their oppressors (Israel) as they are killed, imprisoned and brutally repressed daily is a testament to their utter dehumanization. #FreePalaestine — hasan raheem (@hasanraheeem) October 12, 2023

Agar ap main insaaniyat nai hai to apkay deen o dharam say kuch khaas farq nahi parhney wala Advertisement — hasan raheem (@hasanraheeem) October 13, 2023

Osman Khalid Butt, renowned for his uncensored ideas and daring to call a spade a spade, released serious photographs of Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) damage in Palestine and exposed the use of phosphorous bombs in civilian areas of Palestine.

Butt wrote in his Tweet, “The use of phosphorous weapons in civilian areas is a war crime. Instead of urgently highlighting the atrocities committed by Israel, countries are banning pro-Palestinian protests. How deep are those Zionist pockets?”

The use of phosphorous weapons in civilian areas is a war crime.

How deep are those Zionist pockets? https://t.co/40rYoi3odP — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) October 13, 2023

Armeena Khan, an actress, took to Instagram to post photos from her participation in a peaceful demonstration in Canada.

Khan published lengthy remarks in another post against the slaughter of children, particularly newborns.

Khan published lengthy remarks in another post against the slaughter of children, particularly newborns.

Also Read Pakistani Celebs Raise Their Voices For Palestine Amid Israel-Gaza War

